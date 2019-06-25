LECOM’s Paws for Patients aims to help patients with dog therapy

LECOM Paws for Patients is helping Lifeworks Erie patients with dog therapy. The participants and their dogs visit various Erie area personal care homes, schools, rehabilitation units, and hospitals.

Organizers say a visit from a therapy dog brings a break from daily routines, as well as a sense of support for people of all ages.

In my role as a psychologist,” said Melanie Dunbar of LECOM Behavioral Health, “I get jealous as a mental health professional with what these guys can do that people can’t sometimes and a lot of times we don’t find out in the moment. “

The Alliance for Therapy Dogs objective is to form a network of canine therapy for Erie facilities.



