Legal battle continues between Erie Coke and DEP

The legal battle continues between the Erie Coke Corporation and the Department of Environmental Protection. Today, the State Environmental Board hearing began. Ultimately, this hearing will determine if Erie Coke will be able to continue to operate during these legal proceedings.

Erie Coke’s first witness, a Doctor who researched carcinogenic emissions from the plant in 2016, testified that based off of his research if Erie Coke was to continue to operate, they would not exceed the legal amount of Carcinogenic Emissions.

The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) challenged his testimony, stating his research wouldn’t apply today because Erie Coke has new violations that contribute to those emissions.

The Doctor also added that if the plant was shut down it would cause irreparable damage to the building.

The hearing is expected to go on until Monday July 15. Witness testimony and litigation will resume tomorrow at 9 a.m.