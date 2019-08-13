Legal battle over Glenwood Airbnb rental rehashed

The legal battle between Erie property owners and the Erie Zoning Hearing Board regarding an Airbnb rental is rehashed.

Today, the Erie Zoning Board voted to back track it’s previous decision to allow short term rentals at the property. The unanimous vote reversed the Boards 2017 decision, which allowed the property owners to rent out their Glenwood neighborhood home.

Today’s decision comes after an Erie County Judge ordered the board to revisit the ruling in light of a recent Supreme Court decision.

The decision does not affect all Airbnb’s in Erie, just this home since short term rentals are not permitted in that residential zoning.