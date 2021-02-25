Legal experts weigh in on proposed adult use cannabis bill

More tonight on the effort to legalize marijuana in the commonwealth, as state senators have introduced an adult use cannabis bill.

The legislation, if it becomes law, would make marijuana possession legal for adults. However, federally, there could still be some consequences.

“It would become legal to possess and/or ingest marijuana in the state of Pennsylvania, but it would still be a federal crime, according to the laws of the federal statutes.” said John Carlson, Attorney.

Carlson says the doctrine of pre-emption dictates the federal government wins in cases of conflicts of law between state and federal law. Carlson says this issue is really one of enforcement.

“Is the federal government enforcing the law that restricts or prohibits possession or ingestion of marijuana and, generally speaking, they are not.” Carlson said.

State Senator Dan Laughlin, who sponsored the cannabis bill agrees. He says while this state legislation has not been passed yet, things are changing on the federal level.

“The feds have basically stopped enforcing any laws on this, even under the Trump administration.” Sen. Laughlin said.

Sen. Laughlin says his approach with this bill is conservative. He says he wants to create regulations and pass legislation before the Biden administration makes these changes on a federal level.

“From at least what they’ve said, I think they plan to actually, at least on a federal level, decriminalize it, which would go a long way to cleaning up some of the state laws.” Laughlin said.