Legislators from Commonwealth discussed upcoming initiatives during luncheon

Legislators from the Commonwealth joined together today to discuss upcoming legislation initiatives.

Attendees also discussed some of the accomplishments they had during the first part of the session, which they said is one of the busiest ones they’ve had in the last 30 years.

The forum held today gave people a chance to offer their input and feedback on legislation that was pushed through, along with their thoughts on what is currently being written.

“I think it’s important to get out, talk about what we are doing, and most importantly get feedback regarding our legislative issues and priorities, and how the constituents feel best to fix them,” said Bryan Cutler, PA House Majority Leader.

Session for the house is scheduled to reconvene on September 17, while the Senate will reconvene on September 26.