1  of  2
Breaking News
10 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County; total now 114 Department of Health: 54,238 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in PA; 3,616 deaths

Lendio Erie offers guidance for small businesses as Paycheck Protection Program moves forward

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

As the second wave of the Paycheck Protection Program continues to move forward, one local adviser says that this is a good sign for small businesses.

John Fee of Lendio Erie says that he’s here to help smaller businesses figure out the best way to apply.

An additional $310 billion was approved for this wave. This round of loans is geared towards smaller businesses. Fee says that the average loan size is about $70,000.

“The bottom line for business owners out there is that there is still time to apply and potentially be approved and funded for this second wave of loans.” Fee said.

Fee added that there is a possibility that businesses could have the Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiven if you use the loan properly.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Events Calendar