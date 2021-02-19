Lenten fish fries begin: Where you can get some to-go

If you’re foregoing meat on Fridays for dinner you’re in luck.

Annual fish fries will take place at St. Luke’s and St. Stanislaus. The Lenten fish dinners will include fish and pierogis.

St. Luke’s dinner will take place as a drive-thru only in the parish parking lot starting at 5 p.m.

St. Stanislaus is offering take-out only beginning at 4 p.m.