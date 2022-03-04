Clubs and churches always look forward to making money during Lent.

The kitchens are busy and the lines are long the fish fry dinners. This year, however, some are facing supply chain issues.

The lines were long, the tables were full, and the waitresses were busy. Folks enjoyed their fish plates with pierogis, macaroni and cheese and French fries.

“We get a lot of people coming out of town here to eat or see family members they haven’t seen all year or since Christmas. It’s a huge thing for the club,” said Bob Selucki, Polish Falcons Club President.

However, there are some challenges for getting the fish for this year’s dinners.

“Yes, we had a couple weeks of backup. Thank God that we were able to take care of this week. By the end of Lent, I think a lot of people are going to be having trouble with it,” Selucki said.

But, they sure won’t run out of their most famous dish for this year.

“We made 500 pierogis this week just for today, and they will be gone before the end of the day,” Selucki said.

At Saint Luke’s Church, the Knights of Columbus were busy. The money they raise goes back to the parish, the school and the community. They didn’t have problems with supply chain issues, but prices did go up.

“Everything went up across the board on an average of 12%. Some stuff went up eight and some went up 20,” said Nick Surkala, Knights of Columbus.

Despite that, they have plenty of product for this year’s dinners.

“We ended up buying 28 cases of fish and I think we went through about 20. That will be our start for next week,” Surkala said.

The Knights of Columbus Fish Fry will be drive-through only. That decision was made before any mandates were lifted.