Lenten fish fry dinners underway with COVID-19 safety precautions in mind

Today is the first Friday of Lent and for several churches around Erie, that means the start of the annual Lenten fish fries.

St. Luke’s Church in Erie was able to accommodate their Friday Lenten fish dinners with COVID-19 pandemic changes.

St. Luke’s has offered their Friday Lenten fish dinners for 24 years now.

“The church has called for people to abstain from eating meat and fish was a staple in the days of Jesus. It’s good for us to rally around that food source.” said Father John Malthaner.

With COVID-19 restrictions still in place, St. Luke Church created a drive-thru method so people can get their food and social distance.

“Because of the pandemic, we are doing it outside and we are taking the orders, coming up in cars and doing it as quick as possible.” Father Malthaner said.

People who were lined up 38th Street said they were excited for this Lenten season.

“It’s convenient to come up and get a hot dinner and also help out the church.” said Carrie Fike.

Every year, Christians and Catholics look forward to the Lenten Friday fish dinners. Even despite the pandemic, what made this year’s so special was that St. Luke Church was still able to find a way for people to celebrate Lent.

“The importance is great, the normalcy, people need to get back in their lives during the pandemic is huge.” said Nick Surkala, Grant Knight of the Knights of Columbus.

“We are excited for the Lenten season and to hopefully get together for some of our family that we missed out on Christmas and to hopefully get the whole community together and help out the church.” said Michael Wishnok.

The proceeds from the Lenten fish dinner will go directly to the church, St. Luke’s School and to community organizations.