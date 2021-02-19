Lenten fish fry dinners underway with COVID-19 safety precautions in mind

Lent is here and in honor of this religious time period, there will be a fish fry in Erie every Friday.

This year’s fish fry is happening all over the area, including at St. Luke’s Church.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fish fry will look a little different. It will be a drive-thru for meals instead of your traditional sit down dinner.

Lent is from February 17th to Saturday, April 3rd.

Each Friday, the church will host a fish fry night during Lent where meals will cost $10 and will be provided to you by drive-thru.

Every Friday during Lent is a fasting period where, for those in the religion, you cannot eat meat to honor Jesus Chrust.

However, since fish are not considered meat, this is an important time of year for many in this religion.

