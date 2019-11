It is a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole for a man who stabbed another man to death last year.

Leonard Jordan was found guilty in the stabbing death of John Allen in an East Side apartment last October.

The jury apparently not buying Jordan’s argument that he acted in self defense in the stabbing death.

Jordan says he was asleep at Allen’s apartment when he woke up to find Allen sexually harassing him.

He claims that is what sparked the fight leading to Allen’s death.