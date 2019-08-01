LERTA applications exceed six million dollars in projected revenue

The City of Erie has exceeded $6 million in LERTA applications.

Right now, the residential applications are what is bringing in the most revenue for the city. The projected cost for the 22 permits given is over $4 million.

Mayor Joe Schember further explained what his hopes are moving into a new month of construction season .

“I’m certainly hoping that by the end of August we will be well over the ten million goal that was set, and the closer we get to 20 million the better, over the next couple months here. I think there’s a good chance by the end of this construction season we could be at 20 million,” said Mayor Joe Schember, City of Erie.

There have been seven commercial permits granted, which is expected to generate over $1 million.