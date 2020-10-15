LERTA applications in the City of Erie on the rise

Mayor Joe Schember announcing a rise in LERTA applications this week.

The city has announced that six new LERTA permits were issued, that in total exceeded $1.5 million.

Of the projects, the largest is a more than $1 million interior renovation project to the Erie Art Museum.

Since the establishment of the new LERTA in July of 2019, the city has receibed 209 applications.

Of those applications, 52 are commercial and 157 are residential projects.

In total, these projects have exceeded $81 million.