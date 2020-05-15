LERTA applications increase in May as things begin to reopen

Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance (LERTA) applications increased in May following a slow couple of months most likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Erie says that since March 12th there were only 1.5 new LERTA permits issued for a total of $33,000 per week.

However, that changed dramatically during the last LERTA week that ended May 13th. 5 permits were issued for a total investment of $2,474,000.

The city says their goal with LERTA is to see $50 million in LERTA applications by July, 3 2020.