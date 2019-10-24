LERTA exceeds $20 million in projected revenue

A two year goal for the City of Erie is reached, in 79 business days.

The Mayor announced that LERTA applications have exceeded $20 million in projected revenue.

Within the last week, there were five new applications that totaled over $4 million.

One of those projects include construction at UPMC Hamot. Mayor Schember explaining that he believes there is much more to come.

“I know there are some other very big projects that are in the works, and I’m hoping that people will really take advantage of LERTA to improve their homes, build new businesses, and build add on’s. There’s so much opportunity to take advantage of while it’s here,” said Mayor Joe Schember, (D) City of Erie.

If you intend to apply, there is a $25 application fee for residential projects and a $100 application fee for commercial projects.