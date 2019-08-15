LERTA exceeds 7 million dollars in total projected revenue

It’s been a busy week for people filing LERTA applications.

Mayor Joe Schember announced that the city received nine additional applications. The newest projects are expected to bring in more than 873,000 dollars in revenue.

So far, all 40 LERTA applications submitted are projected to exceed 7 million dollars in revenue.

“After a month and a half, we are already at 7 million, so I am very encouraged by that. I am looking forward to it hopefully being 20 or 30 million by the end of the first year. New construction in Erie is really going to help people here in Erie, and our economy,” said Mayor Joe Schember, City of Erie.

The residential permits continue to be the highest number of requests for LERTA.