Wabtec closing Idaho plant, moving work to Erie

LERTA exceeds $9.5 million in projected revenue

The City of Erie has exceeded another milestone for the re-established LERTA program.

Its been announced that the projected revenue from the applications is over $9.5 million.

Of the four new applications this week, the largest came from St. Vincent Health Center. The company sought an over $573,000 LERTA to help build new office exam rooms.

Mayor Joe Schember explained what he’s looking forward to in the future.

“I’ve heard one developer working on a $15 million project, which will be downtown on the Bayfront. It may not start for another year or so, but at some point that one will be coming in and I know there’s more going on,” said Mayor Joe Schember, City of Erie.

So far, there have been 52 applications total with 35 of them residential and 17 of them commercial.

