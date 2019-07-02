LERTA officially passes through all three taxing bodies

Erie County Council has passed the LERTA on a six to one vote.

This tax abatement program is now effective in the City to Erie after passing through all three of the taxing bodies.

This program offers a 10-year and 100% tax abatement on city and county taxes for commercial and residential improvements within the city. During today’s meeting, council members clarified that this not a tax break. Instead, it’s an incentive to create more growth within the city.

Contractors along with property owners can now go to Erie City Hall to begin applying for this program.

