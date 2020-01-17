LERTA permits issued over past four weeks generating more than $2 million in investment

A new year is bringing new investments to the City of Erie.

Mayor Joe Schember announced that over the last four weeks, six new LERTA permits have been issued, generating more than $2 million in investment.

Of those applications, the largest project is a residential project which would bring nearly $2 million in interior renovations for apartments located on the 400 block of West 6th Street.

There was also a commercial application for $69,000 in order to renovate a parking garage.

According to Mayor Schember, since the establishment of LERTA in July there are 91 applications reaching more than $27 million in investment.