LERTA Program Exceeding Expectations

Thursday marked an economic milestone for a popular tax abatement program that relaunched one year ago.

The LERTA program has shattered all expectations.

There has been grown in both the commercial and residential properties as the city has seen more than 170 applications for development projects.

The local economic revitalization tax assistance program forgives new construction taxes for up to 10 years.

The rationale is without incentive many development projects may not happen, so there is nothing to lose and much to gain.

One organization applied for just under $900,000 in LERTA breaks with plans to use it in a different way.

“The LERTA will help us with the Transit Authority Development by bringing tenants and future possible tenants here offering lower rates of rent and to perform and build Mid-City downtown up again,” said CEO of the Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority Jeremy Peterson.

Over the last year LERTA applications have exceeded $56,000,000 bringing in new investments and more work for contractors.

“As you can see right now with the demo that is going we have like 26 workers here and partly some of our workers here are from Erie,” said contractor Tom Suktamba.

“So basically we are here to help impact the town and take this business to another level,” he added.

Member of the other taxing bodies joined in on Thursday’s announcement pointing out how this type of growth helps the entire community.

“The tax revenue generated by these projects will help support for the District’s strategic plan initiatives and help us to accelerate our vision for a world class system that provides pathways to educational excellence for every student,” said Superintendent of Erie’s Public Schools Brian Polito.

“I look forward to seeing the effects of the residential and commercial investments within the City of Erie knowing they will have a positive reverberating effect across all of Erie County because as I often say when the core is strong the entire region is strong,” said Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper.

When LERTA was relaunched the goal was $20,000,000 and in just a year, the City is closing in on tripling that number.