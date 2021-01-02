LERTA Program investments making way to the City of Erie

The City of Erie is seeing millions of dollars of investments through its LERTA Program.

Erie Mayor Joe Schember announced that the city is up 222 permits totaling more than 84 million dollars through the local economic revitalization tax assistance program.

This program was established in July of 2019. Of the permits, 163 are for residential projects totaling more than 12 million dollars.

There are 59 commercial projects equaling out to just under 72 million dollars.

“I was hoping to be over the 100 million by the end of the year, but especially in the last couple of months here November and December, there hasn’t been as much activity. I am thinking once we get the pandemic under control, I am thinking things might really explode once that happens next year and we can have a lot of great things going on,” said Mayor Joe Schember, (D), City of Erie.

Mayor Schember said that by this time next year he would like to reach 150 million dollars.