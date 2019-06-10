LERTA public hearing on Wednesday

The city is continuing its effort to have tax paying bodies approve the proposed local economic revitalization tax assistance program.

This week another public hearing is scheduled for anyone to attend who wants to express their thoughts on LERTA.

The hearing will take place at 9 a.m. on Wednesday at the Blasco Library.

During the hearing, contractors are expected to discuss about different projects that can develop if the program is approved.

“One of them told me that he has about five projects that are easy to go and they’re worth about 13 million dollars, but he is not going to implement until the LERTA is in place and I hear that from a lot of really good developers here in Erie and that’s what we need to move forward,” said Erie Mayor Joe Schember.

City county will meet the following day for a study session on LERTA tax program.