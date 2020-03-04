Leslie Frazier named Assistant Head Coach

FILE – In this Nov. 19, 2017, file photo, Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier talks to a player during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, in Carson, Calif. A person with knowledge of the situation confirms to The Associated Press the Indianapolis Colts have sought permission to interview Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier for their head-coaching vacancy. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, because neither team has revealed this development, which was first reported by NFL.com. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) The Buffalo Bills announced Wednesday that Defensive Coordinator Leslie Frazier has added the title of Assistant Head Coach.

Frazier has led the Bills defense to top five rankings in two of the last three seasons.

“I’m definitely pleased and honored that Sean along with Kim and Terry would feel moved to place that title alongside my name,” Frazier told BuffaloBills.com. “I don’t know how much it changes my role. I feel like Sean and I communicate on so many things regarding our team. I just appreciate that our ownership along with our head coach felt the desire to put that title next to my name. Just very appreciative.”