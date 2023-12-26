The Pennsylvania Artist’s Collective Association, otherwise known as PACA, has received some upgrades to the fifth floor of the building.

New lighting has been installed on the fifth floor of the historic Mayer Building, which houses 50 artists and business owners.

Mark Tanenbaum, the artistic director of PACA, said a new tenant moved in called Tethered. It’s an immersive theatrical experience.

The group is renovating the space for events next month.

He said there hasn’t been lighting on the fifth floor for more than 50 years.

“There hasn’t been electricity here in a long time, but we have an event coming up and we needed to light the place. About two or three years ago we received a grant from Erie Insurance which gave us all the emergency lighting here and then up and down the staircases,” said Tanenbaum.

Tanenbaum said the new experience coming to fifth floor is only for two nights. That will be on February 16 and 17.