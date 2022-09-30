The Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v Wade sparked an art show in Erie.

The exhibit called “Let’s Start a Movement” gives artists a venue to express themselves over the issues of the right to privacy and women’s reproductive rights.

The show was held at The 1020 Collective in downtown Erie, showcasing multiple artists in different types of media with a shared message.

Friday’s opening is just the beginning for the show, which is designed to move people to polls this November.

“This is everybody’s issue, and for people to come down and take a look at the art, they will be beyond inspired, and hopefully they’ll go to the polls and vote in November,” said Julie Chacona, committee member.

“Let’s Start a Movement” runs through November 8.