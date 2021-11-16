‘Let’s Talk Bayfront’: First public online session at noon on Tuesday

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is looking for the public’s input on Tuesday in a podcast style virtual program on the Bayfront Parkway central corridor improvement project.

This is the first monthly virtual podcast-like session for the community to hear about different phases of the project.

PennDOT is hoping this will be a way people can learn more about how this project would directly impact them and participate in the discussion.

Each session will go live at 12:05 p.m. and will last between 22 to 25 minutes long to fit into people’s lunch break.

The first session on Tuesday will be hosted by the design project manager, Tom McClelland. He will discuss the survey taken early in the fall of more than 500 people from the area.

The next session will be next month on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

The Bayfront Parkway Improvement Project has many components, and PennDOT wants a chance to explain them to people it will affect directly.

“So we’re going to take those, we’re going to record them and then post them on the website,” said Jill Harry, the press officer for PennDOT. “So then those who can’t join us during the live recordings can then go and find out about these different topics as it fits into their schedule.”

Harry also said people can ask questions live during the session, or, if you are unable to make it, you can still ask questions on the website.

The first three live episodes of the series will be:

November 16 – Survey Results with Design Project Manager Tom McClelland;

December 21 – Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Bridge with Construction Project Manager Justin Baker; and

January 18 – Pedestrian and Bicycle Features with Consultant Team Member Jim O’Mara.

To submit a question in advance or to be added to a distribution list for information related to the series, email BayfrontProject@pa.gov.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at HERE. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects HERE.

