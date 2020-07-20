Letter to the City of Erie from local NAACP

A letter written to Mayor Joe Schember looks to bring change within the City of Erie.

Members of the local NAACP branch wrote in the letter that they are pursuing policy changes in the area of law enforcement.

Some of the suggestions include a publicly written document of each police encounter, inherent and unconscious bias training, and a public list of officers’ names that are involved in misconduct.

The letter also states support of establishing a citizen’s review board with subpoena power and administrative prosecutorial power.

“Trust is critical and I think that transparency is you have to have it to build trust and for the public to have access to the information a full acknowledgment that there are problems,” said Veronica Rexford, secretary of the Erie Branch of the NAACP.

Mayor Joe Schember stated he and his administration will look into all of the suggestions made.