Lettie G. Howard docks on the bayfront

The Lettie G. Howard, built in 1893 in Essex, Massachusetts is officially docked on the bayfront at the Erie Maritime Museum.

This is giving the public an opportunity to see her beauty this summer.

David Goldman, Captain of Lettie G. Howard tells us, “We wanted to offer another opportunity to get out and see Erie from the water. We wanted to make sure that there’s an avenue here for the people of Erie to get out and see their city.

The ship still works the way it used to back in 1893 with a few changes. In 1924, she was fit for her first auxiliary engine. Later in 1989, she was designated as a National Historic Landmark.

Lettie G. Howard is one of two types of her vessel left in the world. She will be ready for public day sails on June 14th.