Lettie G. Howard headed home

The Lettie G. Howard is sailing back to Erie.

She set sail from Cleveland Friday morning, just before noon, after a two-and-a-half week visit to Great Lakes Shipyard.

The Lettie received routine maintenance, including an out-of-the-water inspection, painting, caulkin, and servicing of the ship’s propellers and hull fittings.

The Lettie’s return heralds the resumption of day sails on Presque Isle Bay.

Public day sails are scheduled to resume on June 25th, and will include special excursions for Eight Great Tuesdays and Erie Boom Over the Bay.

The Lettie will arrive back in Erie Saturday morning.