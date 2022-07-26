The Lettie G. Howard is out of commission for the next few weeks due to a broken mast that was discovered while sailing.

Here’s more on what this means for the ship and how it will impact Erie’s tourism.

The next steps to determine if the foremast of the Lettie G. Howard will be replaced or repaired are underway, but the captain is hopeful that the ship will return to the water before Tall Ships Erie next month.

Tourists and residents of Erie will notice an Erie attraction missing from the Bayfront, the Lettie G. Howard. The ship has not sailed since last Monday due to a broken mast.

“We were doing a particular maneuver called a jibe, and once we did that jibe we just noticed the mast was not responding the way it should,” said William Sabatini, captain, Lettie G. Howard.

The captain told us that the mast is currently in the shipwright’s shop to determine if it needs to be repaired or replaced.

“The next thing is we get the dimensions off of it, so we know exactly what the size of the mast is and then we’ll have to do a little more investigative research into the mast itself to see if it’s a repair or a replacement,” said Sabatini.

The president and CEO of VisitErie said that the Lettie G.’s absence will be felt, but it will not impact the overall state of Erie’s tourism.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

“I think it’s part of an overall visit. I don’t think that we’ll not see people coming here. It’ll just be one activity that they’ll not be able to partake while service certainly strengthens what we have to offer visitors,” said John Oliver, president and CEO, VisitErie.