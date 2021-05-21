Lettie G. Howard sailing to Cleveland for routine maintenance and inspection

The Lettie G. Howard has sailed! The historic ship is heading to Cleveland for a few touch ups.

The ship is coming back to Erie but it will need a few inspections before anyone can go on board.

In Cleveland, the Lettie G. will receive routine maintenance and an inspection by the United States Coast Guard.

Captain William Sabatini says these are important steps before taking people sailing.

“To make sure that the seams are good, the planks are good, go through all of the underwater through hull fittings, which is how water transfers from the lake into the ship.” Sabatini said.

Captain Sabatini says the inspection of the ship is done roughly every two years. It will take two weeks for the ship to return to Erie.

Visitors can again experience a sailing adventure about the 128-year old wooden schooner. Officials from VisitErie say they are excite to welcome the ship back for many to enjoy.

“An opportunity beyond the water and not a motorboat, so this is a very unique and historical ship that people can enjoy now.” said Emily Beck, Director of Tourism for VisitErie.

While the Lettie G. gets in maintenance and inspection, Mayor Joe Schember says he hopes to get the Niagara sailing again as well.

“I know a lot of our legislatures have taken action to try to make that happen and that’s a huge step in the right direction.” Mayor Schember said.

Although the Niagara won’t be sailing this year, the Lettie G. Howard will spend the summer in the Port of Erie, offering visitors a real life historic tall ship experience.

The ship will be in Cleveland for two weeks. We’re told it should get back to Dobbins Landing by mid-June.

In the meantime, you can book your tickets while the ship is getting those touch ups! You can click here for more details!