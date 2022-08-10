Erie’s famous Tall Ship, the Lettie G. Howard, has gotten the green light to set sail once again.

According to Flagship Niagara League Captain Billy Sabatini, the schooner was inspected and approved by the U.S. Coast Guard on Tuesday.

The ship had been out of service for the past couple of weeks because of an issue with the forward mast. So, crews took a page out of the history books and are now sailing with one mast, rigging two sails off of it.

The crew has been busy making sure the schooner is now safe and balanced.