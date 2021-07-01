Lettie G. Howard to begin public day sails this weekend

The Lettie G. Howard will begin public day sails this weekend and the day sails will have a new docking location, in the shadow of the Bicentennial Tower on Dobbins Landing.

The Lettie G. Howard will offer day sails and sunset sails every day into September and will include special excursions for Eight Great Tuesday as well as Boom Over the Bay, according to a news release.

“We’re very excited to have a ship out on the water again. Sharing the experience of sailing an actual piece of history is the most rewarding part of what we do. We invite the community to enjoy this unique experience.” Captain Billy Sabatini | Flagship Niagara League Executive Director and Fleet Captain

Tickets start at $25 for adults, $20 for members of the Flagship Niagara League and $15 for children 12 and under.

You can click here to purchase your tickets or call 814-449-9012.

