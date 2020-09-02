The Flagship Niagara League has announced that Lettie G Howard’s 2020 sailing season is canceled.

Lettie G. Howard was unable to sail this summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Brig Niagara’s sailing season was also canceled.

Lettie G. Howard is owned by the South Street Seaport Museum and is operated as a programmatic collaboration between the South Street Seaport Museum and the Flagship Niagara League.

“It is unfortunate that neither of the vessels that FNL operates will sail this year. We ask the community to continue to support these ships to help ensure they sail on Presque Isle Bay in 2021. Our focus now is to ensure the ships are funded, maintained and ready to sail next summer,” said FNL Executive Director and Fleet Captain William Sabatini.

Both Niagara and Lettie G. Howard need to be hauled out and be inspected by the U.S. Coast Guard in the spring of 2021 before resuming operation. Haul out and shipyard periods for the two ships will have an estimated total cost of $150,000.

To date, the ‘Don’t Give Up Your Ship’ campaign has 809 supporters and has raised 79% of its $165,000 goal. Donations help fund Niagara’s maintenance, staff, and insurance costs until April 2021.