Lettuce Head restaurant brings fast, healthy food to Erie

A new restaurant is now part of the Lakewood Plaza on 12th street to bring a healthy fast casual food option to Erie.

The new restaurant east of Pittsburgh Ave. is called Lettuce Head, bringing healthy meal options like salads and lettuce wraps to the area.

Owner Phil Gernovich said he’s excited about the response from the community and the restaurant’s location.

“We work with local distributers and farmers to bring fresh ingredients for a fresh salad,” said Gernovich. “Our calorie counts are pretty low. We’re in a location where there’s lots of gyms and lots of people that are conscious of their health.”

