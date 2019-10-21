Leukemia and Lymphoma Society to receive $10,000

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society will receive a $10,000 check from Erie Insurance and U Pick 6 Tap House.

The donation of the check comes after the Light the Night Walk that was held back in September.

The walk was held to commemorate those whose lives have been touched by cancer within our community. Hundreds of people came together to support their loved ones by walking a mile and holding lanterns.

The donations raised from the event will go forth to help create a cure for leukemia, lymphoma, and Hodgkin’s disease.

“A lot of individuals in this community are struggling with leukemia and lymphoma. This event that we held on September 6th really allows us to fund the necessary research and the gene testing,” said Jackie Tirpak, Erie Insurance.

The 3rd Annual Light the Night Walk will take place on September 11, 2020.