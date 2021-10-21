Leukemia and Lymphona Society hosts virtual Light the Night fundraiser

A longtime event to help patients with blood-borne cancers that took place Thursday evening as a virtual event.

The Light the Night fundraiser held by the Leukemia and Lymphona Society was held online Thursday evening.

While it did not have usual crowds walking through downtown Erie to raise awareness, it did raise quite a bit of money.

Individuals, teams, and corporate donations are listed on their website. The total donated there is shown as well.

You can click here for more information about this year’s Light the Night.

