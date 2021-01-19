Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will be leaving Harrisburg for Washington DC, after agreeing to become an assistant secretary for the Department of Health and Human Services in the Biden administration.
It will mark the first time in history that a transgender person will appear before the U.S. Senate for a presidential appointment.
The President-Elect said “She is a historic and deeply qualified choice to help lead our administration’s health efforts.”
Levine to Join Biden Administration
