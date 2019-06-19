LGBT Art Themed Art Gallery Opens in Erie

In light of Pride Month, Greater Erie Alliance for Equality has opened a month long “LGBT” art themed gallery.

The Erie Art Gallery celebrates the 50th anniversary of stonewall and Pride Month. The gallery features the work of 13 LGBT artists throughout the tri-state region. 19 art pieces were selected by two jurors. The Erie Art Gallery will hold a closing reception from 2 to 5 pm on June 30th.

” We got a very positive response not just from people in Erie, but also in LGBTQ organizations and artists organizations in Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Buffalo,” said Michael Tkach They have called and they said it’s great that we are doing this.”