LGBTQ community gathers at Perry Square to show support for the Black Lives Matter Movement

On Saturday Afternoon, members of the LGBTQ community gathered over at Perry Square to show support for the Black Lives Matter Movement.

The theme of the rally was to honor and remember the LGBTQ black community. Dozens of people from the community showed up to participate in the rally.

People said that it was important for those in the African American community to know that their voices are heard.

“We needed to make sure that as much as we could, we were there to support our friends of color so that they had a voice,” said Colleen Mattis, Erie Resident.

There was a second rally lead by the Blessed Hope Seventh Day Christian Church which began at 5 p.m. over in Perry Square.

