LGBTQ community has mixed reaction to Visit Erie's latest adventure guide

An effort to be inclusive sends the wrong message to some individuals in the local LGBTQ Community.

VisitErie officials tell us they want visitors to know Erie is a welcoming city for everyone. But, a marketing strategy leaves some with a different impression.

Beau Brubaker calls himself a proud member of the LGBT community and he tells us looking at the latest addition of VisitErie's Adventure Guide felt like going back in time.

For the third year, the magazine uses smiley faces to designate LGBTQ-friendly businesses.

Brubaker says, "I really don't think they should label anything of that nature. It should be across the board welcoming to all ethnic groups, orientations and what have you."

But, VisitErie Communications Director Christine Temple tells us the intention was to appeal to the LGBT population, letting them know Erie is a community that accepts everyone. "I think this is just a tool that we wanted to try and see if it would help bring more of that particular market to our shores. Saying, you know what? Erie's not a big town, but look at all they have to offer."

Experts say larger cities across the country have similar lists in place and VisitErie did have the approval of LGBT groups in the community before moving forward.

Alex Sphon, of the NWPA Pride Alliance, says, "It's not in any way, shape, or form the places that aren't marked saying, 'we don't want LGBT people there.' These are the smaller group of people that really embrace the LGBT community saying, 'everybody is welcome at our establishment.'"

Sphon tells us LGBT travelers who notice the designation are more likely to visit those establishments.

But, some argue that in 2019, the labels do more harm than good.

Brubaker says, "It hurts. I don't think that we should go back. I think we should go forward."

VisitErie officials say they are open to changing the format in the future.