Halfway through Pride month, the Blasco Public Library removed its pride books display that had been previously located near the children’s section, and the LGBTQ+ community has felt censured by the move.

Monday, many supporters of the LGBTQ+ community voiced their disapproval of the move by holding a “read-in” protest.

After what the Erie County information officer called “a significant number of people expressing concerns” about the pride display at the entrance of the children’s section of the Blasco Library, the stand was removed.

This prompted advocates of the LGBTQ+ community to question if the library is a safe space for them.

“It sent the message that we don’t support LGBTQ+ children or families,” said Savannah Jakubowski, PA Equality Project board member.

In response, supporters held a read-in protest asking that the pride display be restored as Pride month comes to a close.

“Erie is one of the more supportive places for LGBTQ+ Pennsylvanians, and we want it to remain that way,” Jakubowski added.

Allies say that a public library should have books for everyone, including the LGBTQ+ community.

One mother in attendance shared why she believes it’s so important that these books are available to children.

“It really resonates with my family that the materials are out there for these kids to see and understand because queer youth does exist and we’re not going anywhere,” said Jessica Devita, mom of a transgender individual.

Devita added they were surprised and hurt by the library’s decision.

“We were extremely angry. My daughter here even said that if they take down the pride display and come next month they put up a different display, that’s hypocrisy and we won’t stand for it,” Devita said.

A local community leader in the LGBTQ+ community said it’s important for all of our youth to feel represented in the media they consume.

“Being able to see yourself in media and represented is incredibly empowering, and I think that people need to have the sense that I am here, I am real, I am represented and I am respected,” said Mike Mahler, editor of Erie Gay News.

Library staff members were not allowed to discuss the situation with the media and we were told to direct any questions to the county executive’s office. WJET reached out to the county executive’s office, but they declined to comment.