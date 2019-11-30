LGBTQ community in Erie continuing Thanksgiving holiday with “Friendsgiving”

The Thanksgiving holiday continues for those apart of the LGBTQ community here in Erie.

Members of the Gender Sexuality Alliance gathered at the Erie Day School for a Thanksgiving meal. Kids had the opportunity to come together to a “safe space” and connect with one another while enjoying a meal. The goal of the event is to provide kids a place to hang out and support one another during the holidays.

“LGBTQ kids may not have a safe space to be, they may not know other kids that are like them, and we want to create opportunity for youth that are just like them. ” said Tyler Titus, a co-organizer of Friendsgiving.

More than 20 kids were expected to take part in the Thanksgiving dinner.