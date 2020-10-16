LGBTQ community member speaking in favor of President Trump’s candidacy

A member of the LGBTQ community is speaking in favor of President Donald Trump’s candidacy.

Scott Presler of Virginia is traveling across the commonwealth to express the importance to vote.

During his seminar, Presler expressed his goal is to ensure that everyone registers to vote for the upcoming October 19th deadline.

The conservative also weighing in that small counties, like Erie, are vital for the upcoming election.

“These small towns are starting to feel a voice. They’re finally feeling that they are empowered. I want to use my platform to help them give them a voice.” Presler said.