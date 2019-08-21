LGBTQ History Exhibit on display at Blasco Library

You now have a chance to learn about the history of LGBTQ communities in the Commonwealth through an new exhibit at the Blasco Library.

The traveling history exhibit chronicles the efforts that activists have undertaken in Pennsylvania to achieve full equality for LGBTQ people.

The exhibit debuted in February on the eve of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots in New York.

The Blasco Memorial Library’s display marks the exhibits first stop in Erie County. There is also a display at the library that focuses on LGBTQ history in Erie.

“More and more people are interested in these what had been untold stories, untold histories. These gay individuals live and work in Erie. They contribute to Erie. It’s time to hear their stories,” said Blane Dessy, Executive Director, Erie County Library.

Both exhibits will be on display until September 3.