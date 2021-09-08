LGBTQIA Health Conference presents DeSantis Award for transgender advocacy

On Wednesday, the LGBTQIA Health Conference Committee presented the Keira Kristine DeSantis Award to Janelle Crossley of Newville, a prominent transgender advocate in the state of Pennsylvania.

This award is meant to carry the legacy of Keira, who was a Erie resident that passed away in 2019 after suffering unexpected complications from gender affirmation surgery.

The award is to recognize others like Keira, who was a major advocate for the transgender community.

Crossley said the recognition was all about bringing visibility, awareness, and education.

“I know one day, with all of the advocates out there, that all deserve the award that I just got, that we will win this,” Crossley said. “I look at this as a war. We’re out there, we’re building an army, and we’re going to win this war.”

There will be a LGBTQIA virtual health conference Oct. 12-14.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.