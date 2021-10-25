L&I announces $1.5 million available to companies supporting digital literacy

HARRISBURG — If a local program wants to help job seekers train for the digital world, that company may be eligible for a new grant.

On Monday, L&I Secretary Jennifer Berrier announced the availability of an additional $1.53 million in Digital Literacy and Workforce Development Grants (DLWDG) to support organizations across Pennsylvania that develop digital literacy skills for job seekers and help find employment opportunities.

“L&I is focused on providing Pennsylvania’s workers with the skills they need to effectively navigate the technology platforms used in today’s workplaces,” said L&I Secretary Berrier. “These additional Digital Literacy and Workforce Development Grants will help ensure that our workers develop the basic digital skills they need to apply for jobs and perform essential duties in their new career.”

L&I will provide up to $45,000 for each organization to promote digital competency, which includes the ability to search and apply for online jobs, upload and submit a résumé via email and the ability to create and maintain a professional profile on networking sites.

These funds are in addition to the $1.3 million in funding for 32 DLWDGs awarded earlier this year .

Eligible applicants have expanded to include local workforce development boards, public libraries, library systems, district library centers, non-profit agencies (community-based organizations, faith-based organizations, etc.) or small businesses meeting certain criteria.

Grant applications are due Dec. 21, and the 2021 DLWDG will operate from May 1, 2022 to July 31, 2023. Awardees from the first round of DLWDG funds are not eligible to apply for this grant.

DLWDGs are 100 percent federally funded by federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Statewide Activity funding, which can be used to help job seekers and workers access employment, education, training and support services to succeed in the labor market.

Additional details and the grant application can be found HERE.

