An area bank robber learned the price of his crime. United States District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter sentenced Peter Plaza Jr. to three years in jail for bank robbery.

Plaza is facing that sentence for the December 13, 2018 robbery of the Northwest Savings Bank at 3407 Liberty Street in Erie.

The robber left a package behind prompting a call not only to detectives, but also to the bomb squad. He was able to leave the bank with cash, but was later arrested.