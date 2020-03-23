Liberty Tax still open for tax filing even with the extended tax filing deadline

Treasury Secretary moved the tax filing deadline to July 15th. This means everyone has three additional months to file their taxes.

Liberty tax in Erie is still open if you want to file your taxes. However, they have some different options to remain socially distant.

“We are recommending people to drop off their paperwork to us. That way they’re not here with us the whole time were doing the taxes,” said Jason Williams from Liberty Tax Services.

If you don’t want to go to one of Liberty Taxes locations, manager Jason Williams says you can do taxes with them remotely, with online signatures.