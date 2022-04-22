The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) joined the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) and the Pennsylvania organ donation organizations Donate Life PA, Center for Organ Recovery and Education (CORE), and Gift of Life Donor Program to spread a message.

That message is that driver’s license and identification card holders can easily help another person live a fuller and longer life by registering as an organ donor.

“Potential donors considering adding the organ donor designation to their driver’s license or identification card do not have to wait for their renewal notices to take action. Making the decision today to become an organ donor can potentially lead to saving a life,” said PennDOT Acting Executive Deputy Secretary Melissa Batula.

April is known as Donate Life Month. April 22 is also known as National Donate Life Blue & Green Day.

During this special observance, the public is encouraged to wear blue and green which are the colors of organ donation organizations.

By wearing these colors, the message of donating life is shared and participants are promoting the importance of registering as an organ, eye, and tissue donor.

The organ donation organizations in Pennsylvania reached a milestone this year as nearly 50% of current driver’s license and identification card holders are registered as organ donors.

At the time of writing, more than 7,000 Pennsylvania residents are awaiting organ transplants.

“Registering as an organ donor gives an opportunity to save lives – one individual can save up to eight Pennsylvanians. Every 10 minutes, someone is told they need a life-saving transplant. The department continues to encourage Pennsylvanians to register to be a donor and be aware of the impact organ donors can make on someone’s life,” said Deputy Secretary for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Cindy Findley while at the awareness event.

If you want to add the organ donor designation to an existing driver’s license or identification card, click here.

There is no charge for adding this designation to a license or identification card. Once the designation is added, individuals will receive a card that must be present on them to affirm organ donor status until a new identification card or license is renewed or replaced.

“Registering as a donor is an impactful action and may impact others in ways we do not know. The person who received one of my son’s donations continues to live their life to the fullest and impact humanity in many ways,” said Priscilla Glusko of Dauphin County, whose son was an organ and tissue donor.

As part of the ongoing efforts to increase organ and tissue donation awareness, 20 PennDOT photo license centers will be featuring video monitors that will feature educational content.